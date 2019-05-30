Image copyright Google Image caption The company has operated in the Borders for nearly 130 years

Plans have been announced to close a cleaning product maker in the Borders with the loss of 48 jobs.

Selkirk business RP Adam has operated in the region for nearly 130 years and was bought by US-based Ecolab in 2017.

The company said it had reviewed its manufacturing in the UK and decided to shut the Borders plant.

MP John Lamont said it was "deeply disappointing news" at a time when the town was undergoing "significant regeneration and business improvement".

Ecolab said it would now be entering a period of consultation with staff about the decision.

It said it followed an extensive review of its UK operations to "further optimise" their efficiency.

The company concluded that other plants were better suited to meet the long-term needs of its business.

However, it stressed the closure was in "no way due to the quality of the team or the quality of the work" at the Selkirk site.

Ecolab said its immediate focus was on supporting the staff affected and looking to "reduce or mitigate the effects of any redundancies".

Mr Lamont, who represents Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, said it was a blow to the area.

"RP Adam has a long history in Selkirk and the loss of this business will come as a shock to many," he said.

"Ecolab have assured me their focus is on supporting their employees.

"Unfortunately, redistribution of staff is not really an option so it is clear we are looking at a sizeable number of redundancies."

Mr Lamont said he would continue to liaise with the company but said any staff with concerns could contact him too.

Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire MSP Rachael Hamilton called it "worrying news" for the town.

"The loss of 48 jobs is a large hit for Selkirk and the surrounding area, and I will be contacting RP Adam in the coming days to discuss what can be done to ensure that all is being done to protect the hardworking staff," she said.