Views sought on Jim Clark Rally return

Image copyright PA Image caption Three people died at a crash at the Jim Clark Rally in 2014

The public is being asked for views on plans to revive the Jim Clark Rally in November - more than five years after three deaths at the event.

Organisers hope to stage it on closed roads in Berwickshire on 8 and 9 November.

New legislation requires Scottish Borders Council to consult about the rally's planning and implementation.

Views on proposed routes and timings of stages can be given online between now and 28 June.

Iain Provan, 64, Elizabeth Allan, 63, and Len Stern, 71, died at the Jim Clark Rally in 2014 and it has not been held on its traditional route since.

SBC's executive member for culture and sport, Euan Jardine, said the new legislation required the views of the community to be taken into account.

He said the council would weigh up the public response - along with other factors - before deciding if it could issue an order for the rally to take place.