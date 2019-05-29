South Scotland

New Jedburgh campus name to be decided by vote

  • 29 May 2019
Jedburgh campus Image copyright Scottish Borders Council
Image caption The campus is on schedule to open by spring next year

The public has been asked to decide the name of a £32m schools campus in the Borders.

The facility at Hartrigge Park in Jedburgh will replace Jedburgh Grammar, Howdenburn and Parkside primary schools by 2020.

Voters will be able to choose from one of five option in an online survey until 30 June.

Scottish Borders Council said the new campus remained on course to open by spring next year.

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council
Image caption Five potential names have been suggested for the new facility

The five options for its new name are:

  • Jedburgh Community Campus
  • Jedburgh Grammar Campus
  • Jedburgh Joint Campus
  • Jedburgh Learning Campus
  • The Jedburgh Campus

Council leader Shona Haslam said it was "one of the most significant and innovative projects" of its kind ever taken forward by the local authority.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites