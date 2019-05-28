Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Helen McCallum died at the scene of the accident in southern Scotland

Police have identified an 82-year-old woman killed in a two-car crash in the south of Scotland.

Helen McCallum was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the A710 between Dalbeattie and Kippford at about 21:35 on Thursday.

Three other people were taken to Dumfries Infirmary for treatment and the road was closed for several hours.

A short Police Scotland statement said inquiries were continuing into the cause of the crash.