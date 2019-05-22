Image caption Councillors have given their support to the transfer of the old pavilion

The transfer of an old sports pavilion for £1 to allow its conversion into a Robert the Bruce visitor centre has been backed by councillors.

The Dumfries common good committee supported the deal for the derelict building at Kingholm Park.

The Medieval Bruce Heritage Trust (MBHT) has £400,000 plans to turn the property into a major attraction.

Councillors agreed to recommend the policy and resources committee should approve the transfer of the pavilion.

It comes with a condition that all future costs for the building would lie with the MBHT once the deal is concluded and that capital funding for the scheme should be in place by the end of next year.

Image caption Funding for the £400,000 plans will have to be in place by the end of next year

The old pavilion and changing rooms have lain empty for more than 10 years and been a target for vandals.

A study into a visitor centre in the town has estimated it could attract more than 30,000 visitors a year.

The region boasts a number of links with Robert the Bruce including the spot where he began his bid for the throne of Scotland.

He killed John "Red" Comyn, his rival for the crown, at the old Greyfriars Church in Dumfries in 1306.

The Kingholm Pavilion is about two miles away from that location but could become part of a Bruce Trail across the region.