A 92-year-old woman has been targeted by thieves while out shopping in a south of Scotland supermarket.

Police said one man distracted her while a second took her purse from her bag at the Co-op on Cotton Street in Castle Douglas.

PC Nicola Wallace described it as a "despicable theft" and asked anyone with information to come forward.

The incident happened at about 09:00 on Friday and anyone who was in the area at the time should contact police.

The elderly victim was shopping in the store when she was targeted.

The thieves made off with the purple leather purse which contained nearly £100 in cash along with bank cards.

Police said one man was about 6ft tall, of slim build with black hair and stubble.

He was wearing a black V-neck jumper and had a foreign accent.

The second man was about the same height but of large build and with a bald head and was wearing a grey body warmer.

Anyone who was in the shop on Friday morning has been asked to call the police.