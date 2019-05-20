Image copyright Getty Images

A council is to review its CCTV network and consider options for its overhaul after a report found one in four cameras was not fully operational.

It said 19 out of 70 of them in the Scottish Borders were not working properly and that number could rise.

Scottish Borders Council's executive had approved the eventual withdrawal of funding for the network.

However, a full council meeting has now voted to look at potential ways of revitalising the system.

Hawick councillor Watson McAteer welcomed the decision and said he considered CCTV was vital to community safety.

'Positive outcome'

"The whole issue around CCTV will now be brought forward in a report so all councillors in the Scottish Borders will be able to have a view and a look at what the options are," he said.

"Previously we were being faced with an option of really just seeing CCTV being removed.

"I sincerely hope that we have a positive outcome to this - CCTV is such an important part of community safety.

"Besides helping the police - which is a fundamental part of this - it provides great reassurance to the public."