Missing teenager Ellie Fleming found safe and well
- 19 May 2019
A 14-year-old girl who was missing from her home in southern Scotland has been traced safe and well.
Ellie Fleming, from Johnstonebridge in Dumfries and Galloway, was last seen at about 19:00 on Thursday.
Officers said the teenager, who has connections in the Barrow-in Furness area, was possibly seen in Carlisle town centre on Saturday.
Insp Hugh McCombe confirmed Ellie had been found and thanked the public for their assistance.