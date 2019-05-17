Good weather helps Galafoot Bridge reopen early
- 17 May 2019
The final phase of a £1.2m bridge improvement scheme in the Borders has finished early thanks to good weather.
The projected end date for the work on the Galafoot Bridge in Galashiels was 31 May.
However, good weather and the availability of additional resources have meant it can reopen two weeks ahead of schedule.
Transport Scotland thanked the public for their patience while the work was being carried out.