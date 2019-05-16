Woman in late night sea rescue near Sandhead
- 16 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been rescued from the sea off the coast of Dumfries and Galloway.
The 38-year-old was spotted in the water at Sandhead near Stranraer shortly after 23:00 on Wednesday.
Coastguards, the RNLI, Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland were all involved in the rescue operation.
The woman was recovered from the water and taken to the Galloway Community Hospital in Stranraer where police said she was recovering.