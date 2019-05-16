Image copyright Ann Cook Image caption The woman was rescued from the water near Sandhead on Wednesday night

A woman has been rescued from the sea off the coast of Dumfries and Galloway.

The 38-year-old was spotted in the water at Sandhead near Stranraer shortly after 23:00 on Wednesday.

Coastguards, the RNLI, Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland were all involved in the rescue operation.

The woman was recovered from the water and taken to the Galloway Community Hospital in Stranraer where police said she was recovering.