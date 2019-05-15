Image copyright Burcote Wind Image caption Mountaineering Scotland said the project would "close the circle" around the peak

A wind farm which Mountaineering Scotland claimed would form a "ring of steel" around a Galloway hill has been rejected.

Dumfries and Galloway Council refused the 10-turbine project in August 2017.

Developers then appealed to the Scottish government over the Longburn scheme near Cairnsmore of Carsphairn.

A reporter has now concluded that while it would have economic benefits they did not outweigh the adverse effect on the landscape.

Mountaineering Scotland - formerly known as the Mountaineering Council of Scotland - raised its objection to the project in July 2016.

'Close the circle'

It claimed the turbines - combined with other wind farms already in the area - would "close the circle" around the peak in the south of Scotland.

Councillors subsequently rejected the proposals and an appeal was then taken to the Scottish government.

Developers argued that the project would help meet renewable energy targets and make a significant contribution to the local economy.

They also said they had already halved the number of turbines proposed and increased their distance from the Southern Upland way.

However, a reporter concluded the wind farm should not be allowed to go ahead.

She said the potential economic benefits were not enough to set aside the adverse environmental effects on the landscape and historic environment.