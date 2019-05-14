Image copyright Getty Images

The Vamps have been added to the line-up for a free music festival in southern Scotland.

The band join rapper Professor Green, Sigma and X-Factor 2015 winner Louisa as headline acts for Youth Beatz in Dumfries on 22 and 23 June.

Organisers expect about 40,000 fans to attend the event billed as Scotland's biggest free music festival.

It moved to a new venue at the town's Park Farm last year and will return there this year.

The festival is free but a ticket is required for entry.

The majority of tickets are reserved for Dumfries and Galloway residents.