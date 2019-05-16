Forest fire appeal to Scottish Rally fans
- 16 May 2019
Fans have been warned of the "high risk" of a forest fire at the Scottish Rally in Moffat this weekend.
Some of the best drivers in the UK are expected to descend on Dumfries and Galloway for the event on Saturday.
However, recent dry weather has prompted the appeal to spectators to be aware of the fire risk.
They have been asked not to smoke out on the stages or in spectator areas. Fires and barbecues are not allowed in or around the forests and stages.