Boy, 17, faces Sanquhar laser pen charge
- 14 May 2019
A teenager has been arrested and charged after a laser pen was allegedly pointed at a search and rescue helicopter.
It follows an incident in the skies above Dumfries and Galloway earlier this year.
Police said a 17-year-old boy from Sanquhar had now been arrested and charged.
A report is being submitted to the procurator fiscal.