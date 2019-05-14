South Scotland

Boy, 17, faces Sanquhar laser pen charge

  • 14 May 2019

A teenager has been arrested and charged after a laser pen was allegedly pointed at a search and rescue helicopter.

It follows an incident in the skies above Dumfries and Galloway earlier this year.

Police said a 17-year-old boy from Sanquhar had now been arrested and charged.

A report is being submitted to the procurator fiscal.

