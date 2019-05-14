A music teacher has been jailed for nearly three years for sex offences against three teenage girls.

Gordon Brotherston, 64, admitted five charges against two girls under 16 and another who had just turned 16, over a period of nearly 10 years.

A sheriff told him it was a "breach of trust over a period of some years" and required a custodial sentence.

Brotherston, from Morrinton near Dumfries, was put on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

Dumfries Sheriff Court heard the offences had come to light when one girl's mother reported his behaviour to the police.

Solicitor Gavin Orr, representing Brotherston, said he knew he had been doing wrong and described him as "remorseful".

In passing sentence, Sheriff Brian Mohan said: "You are clearly a talented musician capable of teaching others musical skills and were a trusted and respected member of the community, but this was a breach of trust involving three young girls."