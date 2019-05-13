A man who admitted having thousands of indecent images and movies of children has been jailed for nearly six years.

Allan Corcoran, 26, from Jedburgh, was described as a "high-risk sex offender" at the town's sheriff court.

He pleaded guilty to possessing and downloading the images and breaching a sexual offences prevention order by having a mobile phone without the knowledge of his supervising officer.

The offences happened in his Jedburgh home between October and December 2018.

The court was told that on one phone sim card alone there were 12,347 indecent images of children and 1,456 movies.

'Serious offences'

Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard they had been organised into folders and included extreme images.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told him: "These are serious offences and that matter is only underlined by your previous convictions."

Corcoran was jailed for a total of five years and 10 months, backdated to 10 January, and was put on the sex offenders register for life.

In 2016, he was jailed for two years for downloading and distributing indecent images of children.

He also admitted sending messages to a 15-year-old girl that had a sexual content.