Image copyright Google

The total remuneration and expenses paid to councillors in the Borders broke the £750,000 mark last year.

The figure for 2018/19 increased by a little more than 1% compared with the previous 12 months.

The 34 councillors received £757,910 between them last year - up from £747,698 in 2017/18.

The biggest total went to council leader Shona Haslam - who heads the Conservative/Independent alliance - who received more than £38,000.

A report said there had been reduced costs in 2017/18 after one post remained empty for a short time following the resignation of a councillor.

In addition, all councillors were paid at basic rates only for about a fortnight after local elections until appointments to senior positions were made.