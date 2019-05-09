South Scotland

Man, 21, charged over Galashiels post office robbery

  • 9 May 2019
Post Office Image copyright Google

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a robbery in the Scottish Borders.

It follows an incident at the post office on Balmoral Place in Galashiels at about 15:15 on 1 May.

A statement from Police Scotland confirmed that the 21-year-old was expected to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Det Insp Ben Leathes confirmed officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites