Man, 21, charged over Galashiels post office robbery
- 9 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a robbery in the Scottish Borders.
It follows an incident at the post office on Balmoral Place in Galashiels at about 15:15 on 1 May.
A statement from Police Scotland confirmed that the 21-year-old was expected to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday.
Det Insp Ben Leathes confirmed officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.