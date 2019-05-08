Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police have released CCTV images after the robbery in the Borders

Police have released CCTV images following a robbery at a post office in the Scottish Borders.

Inquiries are continuing into the "frightening incident" at the premises on Balmoral Place in Galashiels at about 15:15 on 1 May.

The CCTV images show a man police said they believe may be able to help with their investigation.

He is described as white, late teens to early 20s, about 5ft 8in tall and of slim build with light brown hair.

Image copyright Google Image caption The robbery took place in Galashiels on 1 May

He was wearing a black jacket with a hood, black skinny jeans and white trainers. The man was also carrying a black rucksack.

Det Insp Ben Leathes asked anyone who might have seen him in the area at the time to contact police.

Anyone who can help to identify and trace him should also come forward "as soon as possible".