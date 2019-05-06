Image copyright Google Image caption The motorcyclist was travelling away from Lockerbie on the A709 when the crash happened

Police have named a motorcyclist killed in a collision with a lorry and a car in south-west Scotland.

Scott Crosbie, 49, from Lochmaben, was travelling on the A709 near Lockerbie when the crash happened on Saturday morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said inquiries into the cause of the collision were continuing and the procurator fiscal had been informed.