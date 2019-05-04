Image copyright Google Image caption The motorcyclist was travelling away from Lockerbie on the A709 when the crash happened

A man has died after his motorbike collided with a lorry and a car in Dumfries and Galloway.

The man was on a black motorbike travelling near Lockerbie on the A709 when the accident happened at about 10:45.

Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for a time to allow accident investigations but has since reopened. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Leigh McCulloch, said: "We have spoken to a number of drivers who stopped at the time of the incident, however we are appealing for anyone who has not spoken to us to get in touch.

"We would also ask anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the A709, or in that area, to get come forward. You may have information that can help us establish exactly what happened here."