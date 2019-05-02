Image copyright Google

An armed robber has made off with an "unknown sum" of money from a post office in the Borders.

The incident happened at the site on Balmoral Place in Galashiels at about 15:15 on Wednesday.

The robber went behind the counter and took the cash from the till and threatened a male member of staff with a knife before leaving.

Police said the worker was uninjured but "shaken and distressed" by the incident.

The suspect was last seen running along Balmoral Place in the direction of Scott Street and has been described as white, of slim build and about 5ft 8in tall.

Police said that due to the clothing worn it had not been possible for the victim to identify the robber's gender.

The raider was wearing a grey hooded top with darker arms and a white logo to the left, black skinny jeans and bright white trainers.

Face covered

The suspect also had a plain black rucksack worn over both shoulders.

They were also wearing a dark face covering similar to a balaclava, black sunglasses and white ear buds that were hanging down the front of their top.

Det Insp Ben Leathes said: "The staff member was understandably shaken and distressed by this incident.

"We are currently pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace the person responsible, however we do need the public's assistance.

"We believe the suspect left the area on foot, so we would be very interested to speak with anyone who was in Balmoral Place around 15:15 on Wednesday, 1 May."

Anyone with information has been asked to come forward as well as anyone with dashcam footage or private CCTV from the area.