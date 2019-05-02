Image copyright Google

A motorway in southern Scotland has been closed following a crash between a van and a lorry.

Traffic Scotland reported the incident at about 07:30 on the A74(M) motorway northbound near junction 21 for Kirkpatrick-Fleming.

The accident had happened shortly after the road had reopened following another serious crash further north.

An air ambulance has been sent to the scene of the latest accident and the road has been closed northbound.

It was expected to be shut for some time for investigation work and a diversion has been put in place.