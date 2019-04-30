Image copyright MJ Richardson Image caption A fresh effort will be made to make the case for a national park in Galloway

The case for Galloway to become Scotland's third national park is to be made directly to Rural Affairs Minister Mairi Gougeon.

Those behind the plans say securing the status could help with wider regeneration.

Ms Gougeon is set to meet campaigners during a visit to Kirroughtree in Dumfries and Galloway.

Gordon Mann of the Galloway National Park Association said the move had support right across the region.

Image copyright Jim Barton

"We have now carried out I think the biggest engagement and consultation exercise ever mounted in this area - certainly by a voluntary organisation," he said.

"We have held over 100 meetings from Dumfries to Girvan and from Ballantrae down to Drummore - there is hardly a community that we haven't been involved with.

"The overwhelming support that we have had for the project means that now instead of being in a discussion mode we are now moving to become an organisation that is campaigning for a national park for Galloway."

The Scottish government has warned in the past that financial concerns over national parks have "not gone away".

Image copyright Getty Images

MSPs were told last year that there were no plans to give any new areas the status.

However, campaigners believe the potential economic benefits would outweigh any cost concerns.

Scotland currently has two national parks - in the Cairngorms and at Loch Lomond and the Trossachs.

Any new national park project would require Scottish government approval.