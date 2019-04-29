Police are investigating suspected poaching after the discovery of animal carcasses on a Borders estate.

It comes after a member of the public reported finding vehicle tracks at Easter Fodderlie near Hawick at about 08:30 on Sunday.

Police were sent to the scene where they found two deer and two badger carcass.

They have been taken away for forensic examination but it is believed they were illegally poached.

Wildlife crime co-ordinator, PC Steven Irvine, said they were treating the incident "very seriously".

"If you have any information that can help us find those responsible and bring them to justice, then please contact police immediately," he said.