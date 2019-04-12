Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The footage shows the last known sighting of Gavin Tait

Police have released CCTV footage of the last sighting of a missing 74-year-old man.

Specialist search teams have been checking gardens and other "key locations" in Wigtown in the hunt for Gavin Tait who is from the town.

The images released by police show him shopping in a local store on 14 March - the last day he was seen.

He bought a number of items but they were later found in his home along with his wallet.

Police described Mr Tait as a "reclusive man" and said that little was known about him.

The public has been asked to check sheds and outbuildings in case he has sought shelter in the area.

He has been described as being about 5ft 10in tall with short, grey hair and a beard and was always seen wearing a cap.

Mr Tait was reported missing by a neighbour on 6 April.