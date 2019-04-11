Baby boy 'critical' after dog attack in Hawick
- 11 April 2019
A baby boy is in a critical condition in hospital after reports that he was attacked by a dog.
Emergency services were called to an address in Hawick in the Scottish Borders at about 16:45.
The boy was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police officers remain at the scene and a spokesman said that inquiries were ongoing.