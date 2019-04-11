Image copyright Getty Images

More than one in four council-run CCTV cameras in the Scottish Borders is not fully operational.

A report to the local authority said it was not currently in a position to fund the installation and maintenance of the system in eight different towns.

It said 19 out of 70 were not working properly and that could increase depending on weather conditions.

It added that the council should support police and communities wanting cameras and help them find funding.

The study came after questions arose about the viability of the council continuing to provide and fund public space CCTV.

It currently operates 70 cameras across Duns, Hawick, Galashiels, Kelso, Peebles, Eyemouth, Selkirk and Melrose.

They are operated by Police Scotland but maintenance costs are met by the council.

'Becoming obsolete'

The local authority's policy is currently to continue their upkeep until they are beyond economic repair.

A council report said replacing the current analogue systems like for like was not recommended as the technology was old and "becoming obsolete".

"Replacing the current systems with the latest high-definition technology will require a large capital investment," it added.

It said that police supported the use of CCTV as an "effective tool for their work" but were not in a position to fund them either.

The council is being asked to note that its systems are no longer fit for purpose and agree to shut them down once they are beyond economic repair.

However, it said it would help any communities wishing to install, extend or replace CCTV and "help them find a solution fully funded by those communities".