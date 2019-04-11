Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption Dumfries has hosted seven major championships in recent years

Hosting a string of major ice hockey championships has generated more than £1m for the south of Scotland economy, according to council estimates.

Dumfries Ice Bowl first staged one of the events in 2012 and has held another six since then.

The most recent one concluded earlier this week with Great Britain's women's team taking a silver medal.

Dumfries and Galloway Council said the seven championships had had a "minimum economic impact" of £170,000 each.

The local authority's events champion, Adam Wilson, said the latest event had maintained the town's status in the sport.

'Strength to strength'

"Dumfries continues to shine in the eyes of the ice hockey world," he said.

"The organisation, goodwill and atmosphere at this world championship was exceptional, and the sport is going from strength to strength in our region.

"The dedication of our staff, volunteers and the Ice Hockey UK team to make this world championship such a great success merits recognition."

Andy French, general secretary of Ice Hockey UK, said everyone had been delighted with the facilities and support they had received.

"All the players, from all the nations, appeared to enjoy the experience of playing in Dumfries and were buoyed by the hundreds of schoolchildren who attended the day-time matches," he said.

The latest competition brought nearly 200 players, coaches, officials and volunteers to the town, delivering the economic boost.

'Secondary spending'

"The £170,000 is the actual new money that enters the Dumfries and Galloway economy from all tournament spending on accommodation, services, food and visitor spending," said a council spokesman.

"A formal economic impact study would identify secondary spending in the economy from this injection of finance.

"This is done by applying a 'multiplier' to the £170,000 which would end up reporting that, overall, the tournaments create more than £200,000 of added value for the regional economy."

In addition, he said it also had other benefits including developing the skills of Ice Bowl staff, increasing attendances at ice skating and the promotion of the sport for health and leisure.