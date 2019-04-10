Image copyright Billy McCrorie Image caption The incident happened in the Nunholm area of Dumfries on Tuesday morning

A 93-year-old man has been conned out of thousands of pounds by "brazen" thieves using his own computer.

The incident happened in the Nunholm area of Dumfries at about 08:00 on Tuesday.

Two men claiming to be tradesmen gained access to the house and persuaded their elderly victim to give them access to his computer.

They subsequently used it to transfer a five-figure sum out of his bank account.

The men have been described as white, about 5ft 8in tall and of medium build. They both had short, dark hair and were smartly dressed.

Anyone who saw the men in the area or had them call at their home has been asked to contact police.