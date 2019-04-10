Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption A CCTV image of Gavin Tait has been released by police

Police have urged the public to check their sheds and outbuildings in the search for a missing man who was last seen more than three weeks ago.

The last known sighting of Gavin Tait, 74, from Wigtown, was in his home town on 18 March.

Police said he was a keen walker and may have become unwell and sought shelter.

Mr Tait has been described as about 5ft 10in tall with short, grey hair and a beard.

A CCTV image of Mr Tait has also been released and anyone with information about his location has been asked to contact police.