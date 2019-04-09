Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption Business Minister Jamie Hepburn officially opened the new business park

A new business park has been officially opened in the Borders to help firms "expand and flourish".

The Galalaw scheme in Hawick is part of wider developments to help boost regeneration backed by £3.6m from the Scottish government.

Business Minister Jamie Hepburn said it was an "exciting time" for economic development in southern Scotland.

He said the Scottish government was committed to helping the region reach its "full potential".

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption Three of the four units on the business park are already occupied

The facility is divided into four business units - three of which are already occupied.

Mark Rowley, Scottish Borders Council's executive member for business and economic development, said: "These business units have provided the opportunity for three existing local businesses to take the opportunity to move to new, larger premises with better access and facilities.

"This will enable them to grow and take on more staff, and I am delighted that these new units have had such an impact already.

"A total of 21 inquiries have been received about the units to date, which is strong evidence of the need for this type of infrastructure, and the desire among firms to expand and develop in Hawick."