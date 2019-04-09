Image copyright MOorbrook Textiles Image caption The plans would have seen allotments on the old mill site moved and housing built

Plans to convert an old Borders mill into housing have been rejected because they fail to adequately replace allotments on the site.

Moorbrook Textiles wanted to build nearly 70 houses at the former March Street Mill in Peebles.

Part of the proposals would have seen long-standing allotments moved to the east of the site.

However, a Scottish government reporter ruled this was not "acceptable and adequate" and turned down the plans.

Developers decided late last year to try to use the appeals process to get the project approved.

Not justified

It would have seen the disused mill complex - which dates back to the late 19th Century - redeveloped as accommodation.

However, the project generated significant local opposition with a petition gathering hundreds of signatures.

Now the Scottish government has come down against the scheme.

A reporter found the proposals could have made a contribution to the supply of housing in the town, but added that the area set aside for the relocated allotments did not "favourably compare" with current provision.

On that basis he decided that planning permission could not be justified.