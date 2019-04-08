Woman, 82, killed in tractor crash near Terregles
- 8 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 82-year-old woman has died after being struck by a tractor in the south of Scotland.
The incident happened on Saturday near the village of Terregles in Dumfries and Galloway.
A Police Scotland statement confirmed officers had been called out to the one-vehicle collision at about 13:40.
The road from the village to the Old Glen was closed for about six hours while investigation work was carried out.