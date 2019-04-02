Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scots sailor John Paul Jones is regarded as the founder of the US navy

A threat of closure facing the birthplace museum of famed Scottish sailor, John Paul Jones, has been lifted.

It follows a lifetime financial pledge by a retired American naval commander.

Jim Poole, 64, from San Diego has committed $15,000-a-year to safeguard the visitor attraction at Arbigland on the Solway Coast.

He said the cottage where Jones - regarded as the "father of the US Navy" - was born was a key piece of history.

Image copyright Bert Houston Image caption Jim Poole has made a lifetime financial commitment to the museum

John Paul Jones grew up the son of a gardener at Arbigland Estate near Dumfries.

He made his first voyage to America as a ship's apprentice, aged just 13. He took his first command at 21 and at 29 he joined the fledgling American, or Continental, Navy.

His finest hour came in 1779 in battle against the British Navy.

At the helm of the Bonhomme Richard, Jones engaged the much bigger and superior British frigate Serapis off Flamborough Head on the Yorkshire coast - ultimately capturing it.

Image copyright Billy McCrorie Image caption Mr Poole said the museum was "sacred ground" in American and Scottish history

He died in France in 1792 but in 1905 the Americans brought his remains back for burial in the crypt of their naval academy chapel.

Mr Poole said keeping Jones' cottage in Scotland open as a visitor attraction was important to him.

"As I tell people, the museum is a sacred ground of American and Scottish history," he said.

"To let it disappear would be a crime - we have to keep this for future generations.

"He started off in such humble beginnings and what he went on to accomplish - to become one of the greatest heroes in the history of the United States.

"And this was where it all started."