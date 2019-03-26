Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Angraflat Road in Kelso in the early hours of the morning

An investigation has been concluded into the death of a man reported to have fallen from a slow-moving vehicle in the Borders.

It follows an incident on Angraflat Road in Kelso at 01:30 on 17 March.

The 60-year-old man was taken to hospital with head injuries and died later the same day.

The procurator fiscal has determined no further investigation is required and police said there would be no charges in connection with the incident.