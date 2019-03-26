Kelso vehicle fall death probe concluded
26 March 2019
An investigation has been concluded into the death of a man reported to have fallen from a slow-moving vehicle in the Borders.
It follows an incident on Angraflat Road in Kelso at 01:30 on 17 March.
The 60-year-old man was taken to hospital with head injuries and died later the same day.
The procurator fiscal has determined no further investigation is required and police said there would be no charges in connection with the incident.