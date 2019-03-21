Image caption A report on the problems at the campus is expected shortly after the completion of final interviews this month

The results of a "root cause review" into faults at a schools campus which was forced to close on safety grounds are expected soon.

The Scottish Futures Trust was asked to look at problems at the North West Community Campus in Dumfries.

A report to councillors said final interviews were expected to be concluded this month.

It added that the findings of the study into the issues encountered were expected "shortly thereafter".

The council report said any lessons to be learned would be "fully considered" in due course.

Wider report

The North West Community Campus in Dumfries opened in August but shut the following month after pupils and staff were hurt.

The phased return of children is under way with Langlands special school pupils due back this week and nursery and primary children next week.

Secondary pupils go back in June.

The latest update on the review into faults at the campus is contained in a wider report on the council's response to an independent inquiry into problems with the construction of the DG One leisure centre.

It will outline the progress made in tackling the issues raised in that investigation.