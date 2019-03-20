Image caption Andrew Nicoll admitted setting fire to an overhead canopy at the Palmerston Cafe

A court has heard how a man tried to set fire to a petrol station in the south of Scotland.

Andrew Nicoll, 26, of Dumfries, admitted setting fire to a fuel pump and a cage containing gas canisters at the Jet garage in the town in January.

He also targeted a canopy at the Palmerston Cafe and a car at the Benvenuto Takeaway.

Sentence was deferred until 16 April at Dumfries Sheriff Court and Nicoll was remanded in custody.

He also pleaded guilty to maliciously smashing a window at Benvenuto the same day by throwing a stone at it and similarly smashing the window of a car.

In addition he admitted assaulting another man in the town on Boxing Day, punching him on the head resulting in him falling onto the ground and then punching him on the head as he lay there.

Fiscal depute Jennifer McGill said the movements of Nicoll's bid to cause damage were traced on CCTV.

She added that experts said the method he had used at the garage was unlikely to be successful but there had been gas canisters in that area of the premises.