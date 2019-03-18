More than 100 jobs are set to be created at the former Pinneys of Scotland plant in Annan, the Scottish government has announced.

The factory in Dumfries and Galloway has been bought by food processing company Bhagat Holdings Limited.

It said production would begin in the autumn.

The area was left devastated when it was announced last year that the Pinneys factory was being closed by parent company Young's.

New owners Bhagat said the company was investing £9m of capital funding at the site.

It plans to create an initial 120 jobs and said there was the potential for more in the future.

'Real difference'

The Scottish government, through Scottish Enterprise, has invested £1.7m through a Regional Selective Assistance grant to support the company to expand its European interests to Scotland.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: "This is great news for the people of Annan, and for the south of Scotland more generally.

"I'm delighted that an international company like Bhagat Holdings has chosen to invest in Scotland, with the immediate creation of a significant number of jobs, which will make a real difference to local people and the local economy."

Dumfries and Galloway Council leader Councillor Elaine Murray said she hoped the announcement would signal an upturn in the region's economy.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell said: "The reopening of the former Pinneys factory and creation of 120 jobs is very welcome news for Annan and the surrounding area.

"Pinneys' closure last year hit hard. I saw first-hand the tremendous efforts partners, workers and the whole community made to try and save the site.

"I welcome Bhagat Holdings Limited's arrival and plans to start production in the autumn - with the prospect of even more jobs being created in the future."

He added: "It's a double boost for the Borderlands coming just a few days after the UK and Scottish governments announced £345m funding to drive economic growth in the region by helping existing business, encouraging new ventures and bringing a wealth of improvements to people who live and work here."