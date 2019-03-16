Winter bites back with snow warning

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The heaviest snowfalls are expected on higher ground across much of Scotland

A wintry snap is expected across much of Scotland with a warning for snow in place throughout the day.

A Met Office yellow "be aware" alert has been put in place from 04:00 to 21:00.

The most northerly parts of the country are not covered but "disruptive snow" is forecast - mainly over higher ground - further south.

A mix of rain and snow is likely at lower levels but 10cm (4in) of snow is possible on the hills.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption Much of Scotland is covered by the warning for snow - particularly on higher ground

An original warning has been "pulled northwards" meaning it now covers more of Scotland than originally expected.

A developing area of low pressure will bring snow but no more than a "transient slushy covering" at low levels such as the central lowlands.

However, up to 6cm (2.5in) is expected at between 200m and 300m above sea level with more possible at higher levels.

It comes just days after Storm Gareth brought considerable travel disruption as it swept across the country.

'Adequately prepared'

Police have warned drivers that conditions could be hazardous due to the snow and that "extra caution" should be shown.

Anybody travelling has been advised to ensure their vehicle is "adequately prepared" with sufficient fuel and supplies like warm clothing and food and water in case of any delays.

They should also charge their mobile phones and plan their route and alternative routes.

Gritters have also been out in force across the country ahead of the forecast bad weather.