Image copyright Mighty Deerstalker Image caption Last year's event fell victim to the weather but it hopes to return this year

Thousands of competitors are expected in the Borders for a night trail run event which had to be cancelled last year due to bad weather.

The Mighty Deerstalker in Innerleithen succumbed to the snow in 2018.

Last year's entries were automatically deferred to this year so organisers expect at least 3,000 people to take the challenge.

The tweed-wearing runners don head torches to race through a series of obstacles in the event.

Organisers said they hoped the race could beat the weather this weekend.

Jim Mee, of Rat Race Adventure Sports, said: "We're thrilled to be back for 2019 after our hiatus caused by the unseasonably extreme weather of March 2018.

"With our biggest field ever, it is clear that the event is much loved and cherished.

"When we set out to create the legend of the 'Stalker back in 2006, we never thought it would become quite as legendary as it has."