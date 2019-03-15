Image copyright Google Image caption The council said the court case sent out a message to drivers using its car parks

A man has been hit with a four-figure fine after ignoring 21 parking tickets.

Supermarket manager David Humphries, 50, of Hawick, used a pay-and-display area behind the Iceland store in Galashiels where he works.

However, he never paid a string of tickets on his car or answered council letters asking him to reveal who was driving at the time.

He admitted 21 charges at Selkirk JP Court and was fined £60 for each - a total of £1,260.

A bill of £1,260 is also outstanding for the original parking offences between April and July last year.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told the court that there was no CCTV in the car park showing who had come to collect the car on the days of the offences and Humphries had never informed the council of the identity of the driver despite the repeated requests.

Repeated offences

He pointed out that Humphries worked in the Iceland store which was right beside the High Street car park.

Mr Fraser said: "In relation to all these charges he ignored the correct parking penalty which was not paid.

"There were other people who could have used this car park space but have not been able to do so.

"The accused's vehicle repeatedly committed the offences of being parked overtime.

"Who did that we do not know as the accused did not bother to communicate with the council and say who the driver was - which is a legal requirement."

Not guilty pleas to nine other charges relating to the parking offences were accepted by the Crown.

'Bogged down'

Defence lawyer Colin Severin said his client was negotiating with the council about the outstanding parking fines.

He added: "He got to the point where he was bogged down with the volume of letters coming through and did not know how to react."

Andrew Bramhall JP told Humphries that divulging the identity of the driver when an offence was committed was an important part of the Road Traffic Act legislation.

He said: "The onus was on you and it has mounted up considerably."

Mr Bramhall said he would have fined Humphries £80 for each offence but restricted the fine to £60 due to the guilty plea.

Scottish Borders Council said the court case showed it would take action against anyone who failed to pay a parking charge in one of its car parks.