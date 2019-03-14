A man who raped a woman twice and later sent her a text saying he was sorry has been jailed for seven years.

Shaun Scott, 23, of Lockerbie, assessed as being at a high risk of reoffending, was ordered to be monitored for two years after his release.

He was convicted of raping one woman on two occasions in Sanquhar in 2017.

He was also found guilty of raping another woman when she was 16 in the same town on various occasions between March 2011 and February 2012.

At the High Court in Glasgow, judge Tom Hughes told Scott: "You were convicted of serious violent sexual offences."

'I'm really sorry'

He also paid tribute to the victims for coming forward and said they had hopefully ensured he would not repeat his crimes.

"Hopefully they can put this behind them and move on in the future," the judge said.

The High Court in Glasgow had previously heard how Scott sent a text to his 20-year-old victim saying: "I'm really sorry."

In evidence, he denied raping either woman and claimed he had been apologising for pushing the 20-year-old over.

Defence counsel Mark Moir told the court that Scott continued to maintain his innocence.

In addition to his jail term, Scott was also placed on the sex offenders register.