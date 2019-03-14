Image copyright Google Image caption The A68 has been shut south of Earlston as a result of the crash

The A68 in the Scottish Borders has been shut following reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called out at about 08:25 to the collision between a car and a van about one mile south of Earlston.

Police said the ambulance service was at the scene and road closures had been put in place.

Scottish Borders Council advised drivers to seek an alternative route if possible.