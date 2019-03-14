Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption Opponents have been told it will take time for a final report on the plans to be completed

Campaigners have been told they face a lengthy wait for the outcome of a public inquiry into a £25m flood protection project.

The Save Our Sands group opposes the proposals for the Whitesands area in Dumfries.

Closing submissions were provided by the end of January, formally bringing the inquiry to a close.

However, opponents have been told it will "take some time" before a report is completed on all the evidence.

The campaign group contacted the Scottish government's planning and environmental appeals division to seek an update on the inquiry.

It was told that a report from the hearing was still being written.

Image caption The proposals are designed to protect the Whitesands from long-standing flooding issues

"Given the extensive evidence, both written and oral, the report will be substantial and will take some time to complete," they were told.

"It is consequently very difficult to give an estimate of the likely completion date."

The inquiry was told at its conclusion that it would be "months rather than weeks" before a decision was delivered, meaning a final outcome is unlikely before the summer.

A Scottish government reporter has to weigh up all the evidence before compiling a final report.

It will then be passed to ministers to deliver their verdict on the plan.