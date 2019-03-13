Image copyright Bosch

An electric mountain bike challenge is coming to Scotland for the first time later this year.

The event will be held at Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders in June as part of the Transcend Festival.

The Bosch eMTB Challenge is now in its third season with other legs in Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Austria and France.

Organisers said they were "so excited" to be bringing the new event to the Tweed Valley.

The electric bike challenge is limited to 150 riders and is about "riding enjoyment and the shared experience on the trails".

'Battery management'

Participants have to cover about 35km (20 miles) and negotiate 1,000 metres (3,300ft) of climbing.

It is said to test riding technique, fitness and "intelligent battery management".

Competitors in the amateur and advanced categories take part against the clock but a new explorer section is not timed.

"Transcend is about riding bikes for everyone from the top mountain bike athletes to beginners and young children - it's all about having fun on your bike," said Neil Dalgleish, director of Tweedlove which runs the festival.

"We've been hoping to introduce an eBike event so including the Bosch eMTB Challenge is fantastic."