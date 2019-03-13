Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Borderlands deal covers council areas in southern Scotland and northern England

The Scottish government has said it is prepared to commit £85m to a Borderlands Growth Deal over 10 years.

It would fund economic development in areas including digital connectivity, tourism, regeneration and skills.

The proposed deal covers the council areas of Dumfries and Galloway, Scottish Borders, Northumberland, Cumbria and Carlisle City.

The UK government said it expected to announce further progress on the deal "very soon".

Infrastructure Secretary Michael Matheson called on the UK government to match its funding pledge.

He said he was delighted to confirm the investment levels to support the deal and develop the south of Scotland economy.

Mr Matheson added that alongside the establishment of a new enterprise agency and the work of the South of Scotland Economic Partnership it could deliver "significant and lasting economic benefits".

He urged a similar commitment from the Chancellor Philip Hammond in his spring statement.

The idea of the growth deal across the Scotland-England border first surfaced in Mr Hammond's budget of 2017.

Since then, the councils involved have formed a partnership to make the case for the investment and how it might be spent.

Late last year they submitted proposals to the UK and Scottish governments with multimillion pound plans to "transform the economy".

As well as wider themes, they involved four specific place-based projects, which were:

Carlisle Station Gateway

Chapelcross Energy Park near Annan

Berwick Theatre and Conference Centre

The Mountain Bike Innovation Centre in the Borders

Among its main goals was also to look at the feasibility of extending the Borders Railway beyond Tweedbank to Carlisle.

A UK government spokesperson said: "The Borderlands Growth Deal will bring transformative change to the region and we expect to announce further progress very soon.

"The UK government's commitment will be based on our assessment of the projects that have come forward not on arbitrary challenges.

"It is essential for the future of the Growth Deals programme - which has already seen the UK government commit more than £1.3bn across Scotland - that partners continue to work collaboratively."