A 33-year-old man has been arrested following the death of a Hawick tourist in Benidorm.

Jim Clark, also aged 33, died after an incident in the Spanish resort in the early hours of Friday morning.

He had travelled to the area on a stag party.

Police arrested a man, who is also believed to be from Scotland, at Alicante Airport as he tried to board a flight back to the UK on Sunday. He is expected to appear in court in Spain.