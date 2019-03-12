Man arrested after Benidorm death of Hawick tourist
- 12 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 33-year-old man has been arrested following the death of a Hawick tourist in Benidorm.
Jim Clark, also aged 33, died after an incident in the Spanish resort in the early hours of Friday morning.
He had travelled to the area on a stag party.
Police arrested a man, who is also believed to be from Scotland, at Alicante Airport as he tried to board a flight back to the UK on Sunday. He is expected to appear in court in Spain.