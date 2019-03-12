Image caption An action plan is being developed following the deaths of James and Susan Kenneavy

An action plan is being developed following the deaths of a couple whose car washed up on a Scottish beach.

James and Susan Kenneavy, from Drummore, died in the incident near their home in November.

A survey of the A716 coastal route is to be carried out to assess the sections most at risk from the sea.

The action plan could include the introduction of a weather station and a live camera in order to monitor conditions in the area.

Search operation

The car belonging to Mr and Mrs Kenneavy was found on the shorefront by workers clearing debris left on the A716 in the wake of a storm the previous night.

It sparked a major search operation and the couple's bodies were eventually found on a beach at Port William which lies opposite the bay at Drummore.

The route had shut on the night of the accident because of the severe conditions.

However, the deaths prompted the local authority to carry out an immediate review of the closure system involving emergency planners, the flood management team and road and design engineers.