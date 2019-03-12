Flooding hits ahead of Storm Gareth

Image caption Fairground rides were affected in Dumfries as flood waters flowed into the Whitesands

Heavy overnight rain and high winds have been causing problems across Scotland ahead of Storm Gareth.

A Met Office warning of possible travel disruption is in place from 12:00 on Tuesday until 15:00 on Wednesday covering a swathe of the west coast.

Flooding has already affected many parts of the country with alerts in place in southern and western areas.

There is also widespread disruption on ferries with a number of services cancelled or facing disruption.

Strong west to northwesterly winds are expected until Wednesday afternoon with the Met Office saying bus and train services could be affected.

Short-term loss of power and other services are also possible.

Image caption The level of the River Nith has risen ahead of the warning for Storm Gareth

A number of areas have already been hit by flooding or strengthening winds.

In Dumfries, the Whitesands area was flooded with fairground rides being affected as water flowed into car parks.

Image caption Drivers in Dumfries were asked to remove vehicles from riverside car parks

Elsewhere, the Tay Bridge was shut to double deckers with a 30mph speed restriction in place.

In the Borders, the B712 was closed due to flooding while Calmac reported disruption on a wide range of ferry services.

Charts used by surfers to find big waves have forecast wave heights of 30ft (9m) or more out to sea off Scotland's west coast.

Website Magicseaweed.com produces charts and swell models designed to help surfers pinpoint the best sites to enjoy their pursuit.

Image copyright Magicseaweed.com Image caption A last big swell of the winter is being forecast off the west coast of Scotland

The swell predicted for the UK will go on to influence surfing conditions in parts of continental Europe, including Portugal.

Magicseaweed.com said these were likely to be the last big swells of the winter.

A spokesman said: "With spring officially open from 20 March, this looks to be the biggest swell before then.

"The long range forecast suggests there will be another smaller swell pulse on 18 March, but at the moment it doesn't look to match up to what we're going to see over the next few days."